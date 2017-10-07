COLUMBIA CITY HALLOWEEN PARADE: Lil’ Pumpkins on Parade will be Downtown Oct. 31

The Whitley County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center will host Lil’ Pumpkins on Parade, an opportunity for families to trick or treat in Downtown Columbia City’s business district on Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 2 to 5 p.m.

Children of all ages are invited to wear costumes and parade through Downtown Columbia City, collecting candy, surprises and marking off an entry form for prizes with each stop on the map.

Once children have visited each location, visit the Whitley County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center at 128 West Van Buren Street for some additional fun and drop an entry form into a drawing for prizes.

“We are excited to invite the community to stop in and visit our Chamber member businesses and organizations for some Halloween fun during business hours,” said Jennifer Romano, executive director of the Whitley County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center. “We think this will be especially appealing to parents with little ones who can participate in a family-friendly activity that’s light, bright and not so scary.”

Chamber members participating in the Lil’ Pumpkins on Parade include:

Rubies & Whimsy, Downtown on the Square, Murphy Jewelers, BE Comics, Clugston Senior Apartments, Whitley County EDC, Running Around Screenprinting, Passages, Whitley County Purdue Extension Office, Columbia City Utilities, Columbia City Mayor’s Office, Columbia City Police Department, Columbia City Fire Department, Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, Whitley County Courthouse, United Way of Whitley County, Nancy Zummack, Parkview Whitley Hospital, Yo2Go and Horizon Bank.

“This is our first year for this event, but if it goes well, we might look at expanding it to encompass a larger area in 2018,” Romano added. Chamber members geographically located outside of downtown Columbia City are invited to set up a booth inside the Chamber office.

For more information or to pick up a registration card, visit the Whitley County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or call 248-8131.