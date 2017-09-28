COLUMBIA CITY JUNK: Fall junk pick-up coming Oct. 6, Oct. 13

COLUMBIA CITY — The city’s fall junk pick-up is fast approaching.

For residences on the west side of Columbia City, those located to the west of Main Street (Ind. 9), their pick-up day will be Friday, Oct. 6

These areas include the city proper, as well as subdivisions such as Heritage Place, Chesapeake Landing, Wilkswood, Wood Dale, Deer Chase and others.

Fall trash pick-up for the east side of town, including Eagle Glen, Irish Glen, Countryside Mobile Home Park and Hanna Street will be on Friday, Oct. 13 only.

Special large items

No charge will be issued for the following items on junk pickup day; however, pre-arrangement scheduling must be made by calling City Hall at 260-248-5100:

•Tires (a maximum of 15)

•Stoves

•Washers and dryers

• Dish washers

• Hot water heaters

• Refrigerators

•Air conditioners

•Freezers

•Batteries

Take electronics

to Recycle Center

This year, computers, VCRs, televisions and monitors will not be picked up, but must be taken to the Recycle Center, 701 S. Line St.

Construction materials, carpet and other similar items should not exceed six feet in length.

Officials note that anyone tearing down buildings such as sheds, garages or are remodeling large areas must purchase a “roll-off” dumpster for these materials.

They also noted that large construction material piles, opened and dried paint cans and any materials not in compliance with these requirements will not be picked up.

All junk must be placed at the same location a resident’s normal trash would be picked up by 5 a.m. on Friday.

For more information, contact City Hall or the Mayor’s office at 260-248-5111.