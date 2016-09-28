COLUMBIA CITY TRASH PICKUP: West side is first in line

West-side trash pickup will be first

COLUMBIA CITY – Columbia City will be conducting its annual citywide trash pickup in early October.

Trash for the west-side of the city will be picked up Monday, Oct. 3. The east-side will be picked up the following Monday, Oct. 10.

Residents must put their trash out the Sunday evening prior to the week of pickup. For large items, residents must call the utility office to schedule a pickup for these items. No construction materials, concrete or appliances will be picked up. Call the Mayor’s office at 248-5111 with any questions.