COMEBACK: South Whitley Fall Festival returns this weekend after hiatus

SOUTH WHITLEY — This weekend will see the return of the beloved South Whitley Fall Festival with a plethora of different events.

The celebration begins Saturday at 9 a.m. and events will end around 8 p.m. The events start up again Sunday at 9 a.m. and continue into the afternoon.

The festival held its first annual celebration in 1974, but has taken a hiatus since 2008.

The South Whitley Park Board members conducted a survey in May where they asked community members what they would like to see changed or added to the town. Many asked for the return of the fall festival.

“We decided that this year we wanted to get the ball rolling,” says South Whitley Fall Festival Coordinator Randy Cokl.

Cokl was given six weeks to plan the festival, and he worked intensely with area businesses and also combined the event with the annual South Whitley Car Show in hopes it might encourage more attendance – as well as an increased sense of community.

Vendors will open their booths at 9 a.m. on Saturday. They will be located next to the Marathon gas station on the corner of South State and East Front streets.

A variety of vendors will be on hand to offer food and sell their goods to all those who attend. Vendors include Crissy’s Rustic Relics, The Remnant Church, Isla’s Famous Lemonade, Whitko Archery Club, Old World Fudge, Dato’s, Mama Ray’s BBQ, LuluRoe and the Manchester Soap Company.

Canoeing on Eel River

From 9-9:30 a.m., registration will be held for those who are interested in canoeing down the Eel River. The event is sponsored by the Park Board and is free to those who wish to take part. The trip starts in town and ends at the Collamer Dam. The canoe trip begins at 10 a.m. and continues until noon.

Zombies in the park

Also beginning at 10 a.m. and going until 2 p.m. is Zombie Paintball in the South Whitley Park. “Zombies” will be stationed behind a variety of obstacles. Players will stand on a line and try to hit them, and in the end whoever makes the most hits will be declared the winner.

Contests galore

At noon a hot dog eating contest will be conducted on State Street near the vendors.

Other events include a sack race at 1 p.m., a pie eating contest at 1:30 p.m., the Great Egg Toss at 2 p.m., the Big Ball Relay race at 2:30 p.m. and the Bananarama at 3 p.m.

The Bananarama event is where participants must place their hands behind their backs and try to peel and eat a whole banana.

After Bananarama, there will be a pickle spitting contest at 3:30 p.m. This has contestants putting small dill pickles in their mouths and trying to shoot them the farthest distance.

All who wish to participate in any of the events that day are to pay a $1 entry fee and arrive to the event at least 15 minutes early.

Cash prizes and medallions are to be awarded to each winner.

Kiddie Parade

At 4 p.m. Saturday the Rainbow Preschool and Sonshine Child Care will be hosting the Kiddie Parade from Mulberry Street to the south end of town. Children will be allowed to strut their stuff and show off their best displays in three separate categories to win a first, second or third place prize.

Soup and Bingo

At 5 p.m. there will be the Souper Saturday event. Contestants will have their best soups taste-tested and judged to determine the ultimate winner.

Events will conclude on Saturday with Bingo at 6 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Park Board and will be hosted at the Cleveland Township Fire Department on State Street. Door prizes will be on offered, as well as prizes to bingo winners.

Car show Sunday

On Sunday vendors will open their stalls at 9 a.m. At that time, registration will begin for the annual South Whitley Car Show. The car show will be on State Street near the Cleveland Township Fire Department. Awards will be distributed in a variety of categories at 3 p.m.

From 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., the Cleveland Township Fire Department will host its annual hog roast at the fire station.

“This is the building year,” says Cokl. “We wanted to get it started this year and then next year add on old popular events like the bed race. It’s been great to see so much interest – and we hope everyone comes out and has a good time.”

The Ind. 5 bridge over Eel River connecting both sides of South Whitley remains closed for repairs, as it has been all summer.

Cokl says he doesn’t believe that the highway being closed will affect attendance to the festival. He reminds festival-goers that the best way to navigate the bridge closing from the south is via River Road or CR 600 West.