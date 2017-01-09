CONSERVATION: Jill Long Thompson tabbed for board position

The Conservation Fund, a national nonprofit environmental organization, has named Jill Long Thompson to its Board of Directors.

Long Thompson is a Whitley County native hailing from rural Larwill.

A former three-term Congresswoman from Indiana, Long Thompson currently teaches Ethics for the Kelley School of Business and the School of Public and Environmental Affairs at Indiana University Bloomington.

