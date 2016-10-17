COOPER'S CRAFT: 4-H Fall Harvest Festival featured

Mark Breininger, a cooper from Sauder Village in Archbold, Ohio, demonstrated how to make buckets using traditional tools and supplies. Breininger was one of several demonstrators and performers who took part in the well attended, third annual Autumn Harvest Festival at the Whitley County 4-H Fairgrounds Saturday to benefit the 4-H program.

More photos will be published in a Faces & Places photo feature in Tuesday’s edition of your Post & Mail.