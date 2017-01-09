COUNTY ISSUES TRAVEL ADVISORY: Curtail travel in county if possible

Whitley County Emergency Management at 7:11 a.m. Tuesday issued a declaration by the Whitley County Commissioners that a travel advisory is in effect until further notice. Icy roadways have caused numerous slide-offs throughout the county.

A travel advisory means motorists should stay off roadways if at all possible.

Predicted icy roadways Tuesday morning materialized and played havoc with local commuters in Whitley County.

There were numerous slide-offs on U.S. 30 in the area of CR 450 W, between Columbia City and Larwill. Also wrecks were reported on U.S. 33 north of Churubusco. No injuries were reported at press time early Tuesday.

Sidewalks and parking lots were covered with a glaze of ice. Motorists had to take extra time to chip ice off their windshields for treacherous travel today.

Conditions are expected to improve Tuesday with ice pellets turning to rain and a windy high of 43. Winds were expected to gust to 40 mph Tuesday and Tuesday night, with heavy rain predicted.

A warmer Wednesday will be followed by colder temperatures through the weekend, then a warming trend next week in a variety of January weather.