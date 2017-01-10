COUNTY TRAVEL ADVISORY LIFTED AT 3:09 P.M. TUESDAY

A travel advisory imposed by the Whitley County Commissioners for motorists within the county was lifted at 3:09 p.m. Tuesday.

The travel advisory was issued by county officials at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday due to icy road conditions that resulted in semi-trailer and passenger vehicle slide-offs on U.S. 30 and closing U.S. 33 for more than two hours. The U.S. 33 closure was from 10 a.m. to 12:37 p.m. north of Churubusco to the Noble County Line.

The county-issued travel advisory is designed to curtail travel to only essential trips by motorists.

Motor vehicle traveling in Whitley County is now at the normal level, according to Whitley County Emergency Management.