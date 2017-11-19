CRAFTY: Holiday table runner displayed at show-and-tell

Whitley County Country Quilters met Oct. 31 for their regular monthly meeting.

Eleven members brought items for Show & Tell, including Pam Crick, who displayed her autumn-themed table runner.

It was an eventful evening with members in Halloween costume, plus a special guest speaker, Gloria Stahlhut. Gloria’s trunk show shared ways she uses panels and backing fabric in her quilting. Thirty-seven members and six guests answered the question: What is your favorite clothing to wear when you quilt? “Comfort” was the prevailing theme!

Guild officers for 2018 were unanimously voted into office: Susan McClish - President, Deb Fitzsimmons - Vice President, Linda Blain - Treasurer and Janet Reed - Secretary.

The Christmas Committee shared that the guild will gather together for a holiday meal on Dec. 2 at The Peabody Public Library. The $20 fee is due no later than the Monday, Nov. 28 meeting at 6 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Columbia City.

All who are interested in quilting are encouraged to attend and share their love of the hobby with others of like mind.