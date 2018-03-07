CROCKPOT COOKIN': February class a sucess

COLUMBIA CITY — On Feb. 23, Crockpot Cookin’ was put on by Christine Scroggs of the Salvation Army, and Cindy Barnett of the Purdue Extension Office.

This was the first class offered by the Whitley County Salvation Army in a few years, and it was well attended.

“I was very pleased with the turn out, and the enthusiasm,” said Scroggs. “Those who attended were excited to learn, to jump in and get involved. We had different age ranges, different cooking skill levels, men and women; it was a blast.”

The next class to be offered will be a gardening class.