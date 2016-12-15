CRUSHERS: CCHS Eagle wrestlers 10-1 after beating Norwell, 51-15
Thursday, December 15, 2016
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
After seeing the scores that visiting Norwell posted against Huntington and New Haven, Eagle Head Coach Blane Culp expected Wednesday’s match with the Knights to be a close one. While several individual bouts were close, the Eagles won 11-of-14 matches to post a lopsided 51-15 win.
