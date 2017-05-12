CURTAIN GOES UP! CCHS debuts spring production of 'West Side Story' Friday, Saturday

Nic Alles and Mikayla Whitehurst portray star-crossed lovers Tony and Maria in Columbia City High School’s production of West Side Story, directed by Shane Barkley.

The show is being presented Friday and Saturday in the high school auditorium.

Tickets are on sale for $10 at the high school one hour before the show. Curtain rises at 7:30 p.m. both tonight and Saturday.