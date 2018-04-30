DARE: Pierceton Elementary recognizes program graduates

Parents faculty and staff gathered together recently to celebrate students from Pierceton Elementary School’s fifth-grade. Throughout the past school term, students have been actively participating in Drug Abuse Resistance Education, more commonly known as DARE.

Studying under the direction of Officer Tim Sammons, the local DARE officer with more than 20 years of experience who has graduated just over 7,000 students throughout his career, PES’ three fifth grade classrooms (Tasha Kinney, Bill Rhodes, and Beth Woodard) received their certificates of completion.