DEADLINE EXTENDED: Heart of Gold nominations accepted through Friday, Nov. 3

There’s still a chance to thank that special someone for their Heart of Gold.

The Community Foundation of Whitley County has extended the deadline for submitting Heart of Gold nominations.

The new deadline is now Friday Nov. 3.

The Heart of Gold Awards is an annual event that recognizes “everyday” people living in Whitley County who make our community a better place to live and work.

Any person living in Whitley County, regardless of age, who enhances another’s life is eligible to be nominated.

Whitley County residents may nominate someone for a Heart of Gold Award simply by filling out a nomination form which can be found on the Community Foundation’s website at HYPERLINK “http://www.cfwhitley.org/heartofgold.html” www.cfwhitley.org/heartofgold.html.

People who have been nominated in years past are eligible for nomination again in 2017, as long as they are recognized for a different act of kindness.

This is not an essay contest and anyone needing assistance filling out a nomination form should contact the Community Foundation at 244-5224.

Hard copies of the nomination form are available upon request. Excerpts from actual nomination forms may be reprinted in local newspapers and should be suitable for sharing with the public.

All nominees will receive a heart-shaped medallion inscribed with their name.

Three overall winners will be chosen and each will have the opportunity to direct a grant to their favorite Whitley County charity or service organization currently working to enhance our community.

When considering overall winners, the selection committee will take into account whether the nominee identified a need and filled it; recognized an opportunity and acted upon it; shared his/her time and energy for the sake of others; overcame unusual challenges to serve others; rendered a service which changed a life; worked to create positive change; inspired others to volunteer; or performed an exceptional act of kindness.

A festive reception honoring all nominees and revealing the identity of their nominators will take place during the Community Foundation’s Annual Meeting on Thursday evening, Nov. 16 at the Eagles Nest Event Center in Columbia City.

For additional information, contact the Foundation’s communication coordinator, Chelsey Barrell at (260)244-5224.