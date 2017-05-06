DEATH IN CUSTODY: State Police probing Whitley County case

The Criminal Investigation Division of the Indiana State Police in Fort Wayne is investigating the death of a 25-year-old woman from Whitley County after she was admitted to a hospital following her arrest by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department for an alleged possession of a controlled substance.

Preliminary investigation by Detective Andrew Mills indicates that on Wednesday, May 3, at about 11:10 p.m., Kasie R. Chivington was stopped by a deputy from the Whitley County Sheriff Department for a traffic violation. During a subsequent investigation for operating while intoxicated, the deputy determined that Chivington was in possession of drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance, believed to be marijuana.

Chivington was taken into custody and placed into another deputy’s patrol car. As Chivington was being transported to the Whitley County Jail, she began to have what was described as a medical issue. An ambulance was then summoned and Chivington was transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center, where at approximately 7:30 a.m. on May 4 she was pronounced dead. It is believed she swallowed a small plastic bag which contained an undetermined substance at some point during the traffic stop.

An investigation was immediately requested by the Sheriff of Whitley County to be conducted by the ISP. An autopsy was performed Friday in Allen Co. with results forthcoming soon.