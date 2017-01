DENSE FOG ROLLS IN: Advisory in place through 1 a.m. Tuesday

From the National Weather Service at North Webster, Ind.

DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ALL OF WHITLEY COUNTY AND MOST OF NORTHERN INDIANA UNTIL 1 AM EST TUESDAY...

HAZARDOUS WEATHER...

* WIDESPREAD FOG WITH AREAS OF DENSE FOG THROUGH THIS EVENING.

VISIBILITIES WILL BE ONE QUARTER OF A MILE OR LESS AT TIMES.

* SOME IMPROVEMENT IN VISIBILITIES POSSIBLE LATER THIS EVENING.

IMPACTS...

* HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED DUE TO LOW

VISIBILITIES AND FLUCTUATIONS IN VISIBILITIES.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE

REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING...SLOW DOWN...

USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS...AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU.