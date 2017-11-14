DENSE FOG: Whitley County, most of area, under blanket of fog until 9 a.m. Tuesday

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a

Dense Fog Advisory...which is in effect until 9 AM EST

this morning.

HAZARDOUS WEATHER...

* Areas of dense fog with visibilities of a quarter of a mile or

less. Conditions should improve by late morning.

* Freezing fog is also possible where temperatures fall below

freezing.

IMPACTS...

* Motorists should expect sudden reductions in visibility. If

driving...slow down...use your low beam headlights...and leave

plenty of stopping distance ahead of you.

* The combination of fog and temperatures at or below freezing

may create slick spots on the road.

There is a slight chance for thunderstorms late tonight.