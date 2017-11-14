DENSE FOG: Whitley County, most of area, under blanket of fog until 9 a.m. Tuesday
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS
MORNING...
The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a
Dense Fog Advisory...which is in effect until 9 AM EST
this morning.
HAZARDOUS WEATHER...
* Areas of dense fog with visibilities of a quarter of a mile or
less. Conditions should improve by late morning.
* Freezing fog is also possible where temperatures fall below
freezing.
IMPACTS...
* Motorists should expect sudden reductions in visibility. If
driving...slow down...use your low beam headlights...and leave
plenty of stopping distance ahead of you.
* The combination of fog and temperatures at or below freezing
may create slick spots on the road.
There is a slight chance for thunderstorms late tonight.
Category: