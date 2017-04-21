DIAMOND ACTION: All Whitley County teams have games this weekend

Whitko’s Austin Hollowell comes home with the first run in the Wildcats’ 3-0 home victory over Three Rivers Conference opponent Maconaquah Wednesday. All Whitley County teams are in action this weekend.
Friday, April 21, 2017
Columbia City, Whitko and Churubusco baseball teams are all in action this weekend:

Friday
•Whitko hosts Lakeland at 5 p.m.
•Columbia City visits North Manchester at 5 p.m.

Saturday
•Columbia City hosts West Noble in a doubleheader starting at 11 a.m.
•Churubusco visits North Manchester for a doubleheader starting at 3 p.m.

