DIVISION 1 HOOPS: Whitley County's VanHouten to play at Cal State-Fullerton

Canterbury HIgh School senior and Whitley County resident Mason VanHouten has signed a National Letter of Intent to play basketball at NCAA Division 1 California State University-Fullerton next year. VanHouten is a four-year varsity starter for the Canterbury girls basketball team and played on the IHSAA Class 2A state runner-up team in back-to back-seasons. VanHouten was selected to the preseason “Fab Five” her junior and senior years, and was named to the 1st team All-Northeast Indiana as a junior.