DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AWARENESS: October is the month for heightened awareness of social problem

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month – and several counties in Indiana are hosting events to bring attention to the issue including Whitley County.

On Tuesday, Oct. 3, Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel will sign a proclamation regarding the month at the gazebo on the Whitley County Courthouse Square in Downtown Columbia City.

This event will take place at 3:30 p.m.

There to answer questions will be representatives with YWCA Northeast Indiana and the Whitley County Domestic Violence Task Force.

Throughout the month organizations, businesses and others will be taking part in the Chalk it Up, Peace Story Time and Hope Awards as well.

Throughout the week of Oct. 16-20, the YWCA is encouraging people to show their support for ending domestic violence by wearing purple

.

For more information about the several area events this month and where they are located, visit www.ywca.org or ywcanortheastindiana.org.