DONATION: One Community receives check from local sorority

The Sigma Phi Gamma Sorority recently hosted a group luncheon at The Guest House.

In attendance were sorority chapters from Columbia City, Fort Wayne and Fremont.

Invited to this luncheon were representatives from One Community, a charity based out of South Whitley that hosts different events to bring the community together and assist those in need.

One COmmunity Coordinator Lori Starkey was asked to speak at the luncheon, and she shared with the sorority some information about the South Whitley based nonprofit and the variety of areas they serve.

After her presentation, the sorority presented her a check donation of $400 for the One Community board to choose how it would be used.

Along with the cash donation, the sorority sisters shopped for and donated supplies to benefit the different areas One Community serves.