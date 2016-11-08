EARLY VOTING SIGNIFICANT: 5,552 absentee ballots cast
Early voting in Whitley County via absentee balloting preliminarily totaled 5,352 of 22,665 registered voters . . . 23.6 percent.
1,004 voted straight Republican
281 voted straight Democrat
2 voted straight Libertarian
Republicans led in all races in Whitley County. Democrat Mark Mynhier is unopposed for county surveyor.
In the County Council At-Large contest, the top three vote-getters for the three seats, all Republicans:
Thor Hodges 29.3% of absentee votes
Chad Banks 28.5% of absentee votes
Bill Overdeer 27.3% of absentee votes
Steven B. Heaston, Democrat, secured 14.96% of absentee votes for County Council At-Large
In non-partisan contested school board races, absentee balloting showed the following preliminary results:
Whitley County Consolidated Board
Columbia City
Stanley E. (Stan) Meyer 65.06 percent of absentee votes
Anne F. Plunkett 19.44 percent of absentee votes
Tisha Richmond 15.51 percent of absentee votes
Jefferson Township
William A. Tucker Jr. 57.10 percent of absentee votes
Stanley K. Crum 42.90 percent of absentee votes
Whitko School Board District 3
Joseph A. Begley 54.36 percent of absentee votes
Stephen P. Smith 45.64 percent of absentee votes
Smith-Green School Board District 2
Luther A. (Luke) Gross 54.61 percent of absentee votes
Jeremy Hart 45.39% of absentee votes.
Election Day polls closed at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
