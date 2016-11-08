EARLY VOTING SIGNIFICANT: 5,552 absentee ballots cast

Early voting in Whitley County via absentee balloting preliminarily totaled 5,352 of 22,665 registered voters . . . 23.6 percent.

1,004 voted straight Republican

281 voted straight Democrat

2 voted straight Libertarian

Republicans led in all races in Whitley County. Democrat Mark Mynhier is unopposed for county surveyor.

In the County Council At-Large contest, the top three vote-getters for the three seats, all Republicans:

Thor Hodges 29.3% of absentee votes

Chad Banks 28.5% of absentee votes

Bill Overdeer 27.3% of absentee votes

Steven B. Heaston, Democrat, secured 14.96% of absentee votes for County Council At-Large

In non-partisan contested school board races, absentee balloting showed the following preliminary results:

Whitley County Consolidated Board

Columbia City

Stanley E. (Stan) Meyer 65.06 percent of absentee votes

Anne F. Plunkett 19.44 percent of absentee votes

Tisha Richmond 15.51 percent of absentee votes

Jefferson Township

William A. Tucker Jr. 57.10 percent of absentee votes

Stanley K. Crum 42.90 percent of absentee votes

Whitko School Board District 3

Joseph A. Begley 54.36 percent of absentee votes

Stephen P. Smith 45.64 percent of absentee votes

Smith-Green School Board District 2

Luther A. (Luke) Gross 54.61 percent of absentee votes

Jeremy Hart 45.39% of absentee votes.

Election Day polls closed at 6 p.m. Tuesday.