EASTER MORNING TRAGEDY: Juvenile dies in early morning crash on U.S. 30

A male juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene of an early morning Sunday crash on U.S. 30 caused by a motorist who allegedly ignored a red stoplight while westbound at the intersection of Ind. 5 and struck a northbound vehicle.

Occupants in both vehicles involved in the 1:19 a.m. fatal crash were from Warsaw.

According to reports from the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, Chase R. Belcher, 25, of Warsaw, was traveling west on U.S. 30 in his pickup truck and did not stop for a red light at Ind. 5.

Belcher’s truck slammed into the passenger’s side of a 1999 Ford two-door car operated by Phillip D. Caudill Jr., age 16, also of Warsaw.

Impact pushed both vehicles some 300 feet west of the intersection.

Belcher received scalp lacerations while Caudill received a head injury, collapsed lung and broken leg. Both were transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Caudill had two passengers in his car at the time of the wreck.

Pronounced dead at the scene was Jack T. Burchett, 17, of Warsaw.

Another passenger, Jacob T. Burchett, 18, sustained leg injuries. He was also transported to Parkview Regional for treatment.

The fatal collision remains under investigation by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department.