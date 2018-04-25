EDITOR: The Post & Mail welcomes new managing editor

The Post & Mail is pleased to welcome Maggie Nixon as editor.

Nixon grew up in Culver and moved to Plymouth during her elementary school years.

Nixon says her love for journalism started in high school where she was part of the team making the school newspaper.

“I felt like it was something I was meant to do,” Nixon said.

She graduated from Culver Community High School and attended Ancilla College, where she earned an Associate’s degree Behavioral Science and Criminal Justice.

After college, she began working for Plymouth’s newspaper Pilot News. This paper, like The Post & Mail, is owned by Horizon Publications.

“I know how fortunate we are to have someone of Maggie’s caliber to become the managing editor at The Post & Mail,” said Publisher B.J. Riley. “Her experience and instincts will serve our publications and the community very well."