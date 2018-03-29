EGG HUNT POSTPONED: Rains force Rotary to reschedule

COLUMBIA CITY — The annual Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by the Columbia City Rotary Club will be held at Morsches Park baseball diamonds on Friday, March 30 at 6 p.m.

The event was postponed from Thursday to Friday due to rain.

Age groups for children include:

- up to 2 years old with parent assisting

- 3 to 5 years old – with parent accompanying

- 6 to 8 years old – no adults on the field

- 9 to 11 years old – no adults on the field

Persons over the age of 11 are not allowed to participate.

The Rotary would like to give a special thank you to Passages clients, who completed the task of filling over 4,000 eggs.