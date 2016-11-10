ELMER & HAROLD: Farming, Rotary friends pass; will have dual visitation

Harold Myers and Elmer Heinley shared a bond in both agriculture and Rotary International. Both were long-time local farmers who were involved intently in advocating for agriculture at the local, state and national level.

Loyal to the Columbia City Rotary Club, together they served 113 years as local Rotarians, 50 years for Myers and 63 for Heinley.

Elmer Heinley was 101 years old and Harold Myers was 89 when they passed away within four days of each other; Nov. 3 for Heinley and Nov. 7 for Myers.

The arrangements have been determined and it was decided that the visitation at Smith & Sons Funeral Home would be conducted simultaneously for both gentlemen Friday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.

The funeral services for both be Saturday, with Harold Myers’ at 10:30 a.m. and Elmer Heinley’s at 2 p.m. also at Smith & Sons.