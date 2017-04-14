EMERGENCY: Police, fire, EMS dispatching is the direct line to our public safety

This past week marked the annual National Public Safety Telecommunications Week, and was a time to honor the “unsung heroes” of emergency services, including the 12 dispatchers for Whitley County.

“Our dispatchers are professionals and they work hard to make Whitley County a safe place to be,” said Whitley County Sherriff Marcus Gatton.

At times, the job of a dispatcher can be tedious – filling out paperwork and taking care of other administrative duties – and other times it can be tremendously stressful, as they collaborate with victims, emergency responders and others to assist in various situations.