EXPLORE 4-H: All youths interested in 4-H encouraged to attend Thursday evening event

Explore 4-H Night - 6:30 to 8 p.m. is tonight, Thursday, Dec. 28

Whitley County 4-H is hosting Explore 4-H Night for all youth in grades kindergarten through 12th Thursday, Dec. 28 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Whitley County 4-H Center, Squawbuck Road, Columbia City.

This is a chance to explore new and undiscovered projects, learn about the clubs, meet leaders and ask questions. Snacks and drinks will be provided.

For more information you may call 244-7615.