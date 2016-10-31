FATALITY: Columbia City motorcyclist dies in ag crash

A 59-year-old Columbia City motorcyclist died Friday night after colliding with a stopped grain wagon being pulled by a tractor.

Jon K. Dossen was aboard his 2012 Harley Davidson Electra Glide going westbound on CR 400 S, just west of 6735 E 400 S, southeast of Columbia City at 7:21 p.m. Friday.

