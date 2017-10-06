FINAL FIRST FRIDAY OF 2017: Downtown Columbia City hosting event this evening

Many activities for all ages are planned for Friday evening, Oct. 6 from 5 to 9 p.m. in Downtown Columbia City as the final First Friday event of the year.

Most Downtown businesses will be open, and there will be Flora and Lily’s Mexican kitchen food truck, music by Shaggy Maynard (bluegrass band) followed by Janice Anne (county/rock), a pumpkin decorating contest and bounce house.

Decorated pumpkins should be taken to the Courthouse Square by 6 p.m. on Oct. 6. Winner of the pumpkin contest will receive two free pizzas from Pizza Hut.

The community is encouraged to attend this last First Friday event in Downtown Columbia City.