FINAL PRECINCT TALLIED: 70.61 percent of registered Whitley County voters punch their ballots

Whitley County voting in the 2016 General Election concluded by 8:20 p.m. when all 34 precincts were tallied and unofficial results were released by the Whitley County Clerk's Office.

10,651 voters made it to the polls on Tuesday, coupled with 5,352 who voted absentee gave Whitley County a turn-out of 16,003 of 22,665 registered voters for 70.61 percent participation.