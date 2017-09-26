FIREFIGHTERS CONVERGE: Thorncreek blaze, high heat demand full response from multiple departments

Firemen from multiple departments were summoned to 1370 W. Sheckler Road in Thorncreek Township shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday to fight a residential fire that caused substantial damage, according to initial reports. Additional manpower was needed to fight the blaze, which happened during a late September heat wave that brought temperatures to 93 degrees at the time of the fire.

Complete details will be in Wednesday's edition of your Post & Mail, available at news racks and retail outlets throughout Whitley County.