FIRST SNOWFLAKES: Snow showers spreading across Whitley
Saturday, November 19, 2016
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
The first snowflakes of the season spread across Whitley County between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. Saturday. No accumulation is expected.
A high of 69 Friday with late thunderstorms and high winds that caused minor damage throughout the county ushered in a more typical November cold front with a high of perhaps 38 Saturday.
Additionally, a wind advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Saturday, with gusts to 45 mph.
