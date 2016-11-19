FIRST SNOWFLAKES: Snow showers spreading across Whitley

The first snowflakes of the season spread across Whitley County between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. Saturday. No accumulation is expected.

A high of 69 Friday with late thunderstorms and high winds that caused minor damage throughout the county ushered in a more typical November cold front with a high of perhaps 38 Saturday.

Additionally, a wind advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Saturday, with gusts to 45 mph.