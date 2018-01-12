FOCUS ON THE ARTS: Sargent will be featured at Chamber this month

Jodi Sargent is the featured artist during the month of January at the Whitley County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center. An opening reception for Sargent’s exhibit will be held Saturday, January 13, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Whitley County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center, 128 West Van Buren Street in downtown Columbia City.

Sargent's exhibit is part of a monthly feature started by the Chamber last year highlighting local artists in the community.

For more information about Sargent's work, grab a copy of today's edition of The Post & Mail, available at newsstands and convenience stores throughout Whitley County.