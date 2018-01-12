FOCUS ON THE ARTS: Sargent will be featured at Chamber this month
Friday, January 12, 2018
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Jodi Sargent is the featured artist during the month of January at the Whitley County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center. An opening reception for Sargent’s exhibit will be held Saturday, January 13, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Whitley County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center, 128 West Van Buren Street in downtown Columbia City.
Sargent's exhibit is part of a monthly feature started by the Chamber last year highlighting local artists in the community.
For more information about Sargent's work, grab a copy of today's edition of The Post & Mail, available at newsstands and convenience stores throughout Whitley County.
