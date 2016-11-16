FOGGY MORNING Pea soup through late morning, warmer . . . then snow Saturday?

Whitley County is waking up to dense fog Wednesday morning, which will make driving difficult for motorists. Temps will rise to near 60 today and near 70 on Friday before tumbling to the low 40s for the weekend – and a possibility of the season's first snow Saturday.

... Dense fog advisory in effect until 10 am EST this morning...

The National Weather Service in northern Indiana has issued a

dense fog advisory... which is in effect until 10 am EST this

morning.

Hazardous weather...

* widespread dense fog will blanket much of Whitley... Allen and

Fulton counties into the morning hours. Visibilities may be

near zero at times. Conditions will be slow to improve through

the morning with substantial improvement possibly not arriving

till 10 am EST or later for some areas.

Impacts...

* the dense fog will result in hazardous driving conditions and

delays for the morning commute.

Precautionary/preparedness actions...

A dense fog advisory means visibilities will frequently be

reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving... slow down...

use your headlights... and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.