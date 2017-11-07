'FOOTLOOSE': CCHS thespians preparing for energetic weekend performances

Audiences are in for a night of high energy dances and heartfelt storylines with this year’s Columbia City High School fall musical “Footloose.”

Actors will take to the stage at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 10 and 11, in the high school’s Newell Rice Auditorium.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door, by the students or, new this year, can be purchased online.

To purchase online, visit the Facebook page “Columbia City Fine Arts.” There is a link on the left sidebar that reads “Get Tickets,” which will take you to a ticketing system where you can pick your seat and pay.