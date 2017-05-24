FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES $$$$ AWARDS: Local giving yields funds for Whitley County programs and projects

More than $100,000 has been awarded by the Community Foundation of Whitley County in investment grants to local, non-profit programs and projects – thanks to the continued generosity of local residents.

“We are grateful to donors, past and present, who have made gifts to the Foundation with their blessings and their approval to use their gifts where ever the need is greatest,” said September McConnell, executive director of the Community Foundation.

