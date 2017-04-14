FREE FISHING IN INDIANA SATURDAY: Rainbow trout stocked in Morsches Park pond for event

Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) staffers will be on site from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the north pond at Columbia City’s Morsches Park, located on East Van Buren Street (Ind. 205), to help first-time anglers.

Participants can borrow fishing poles and bait.

The DNR stocked 200 rainbow trout in the pond Friday.

No trout fishing will be allowed until Saturday morning.

Children age 17 and younger who register will be eligible for random drawings of free fishing equipment sponsored by the local Walmart and the Jim Moose Kids Fishing Clinic in Kokomo.

Other activities include fly-tying and fly-fishing demonstrations, and instructions on cleaning trout for cooking.

The event is free.

No fishing license or trout stamp is required on Saturday because it is one of four “Free Fishing Days” offered by the DNR each spring.

In previous years, local anglers younger than age 18 competed in a fishing derby during the annual April event.

The derby is being dropped to focus on first-time anglers who want a more-relaxed setting.

The pond has open access for shore fishing. A fishing pier is also available.

A restroom facility will be open, and ample parking is available.

The bag limit is five trout per angler.

“If we can get families fishing together and having fun, maybe they will want to try it again,” said Tyler Delauder, DNR assistant fisheries biologist.

“There is no easier way to do that than have them come out and try trout fishing in a small pond.”