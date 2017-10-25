FROST ON THE PUMPKIN! Frost advisory for Whitley, all of Northern Indiana, Wednesday night

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Northern Indiana

420 PM EDT Wed Oct 25 2017

La Porte-St. Joseph IN-Elkhart-Lagrange-Steuben-Noble-De Kalb-

Starke-Pulaski-Marshall-Fulton IN-Kosciusko-Whitley-Allen IN-

White-Cass IN-Miami-Wabash-Huntington-Wells-Adams-Grant-Blackford-

Jay-Williams-Fulton OH-Defiance-Henry-Paulding-Putnam-Van Wert-

Allen OH-

Including the cities of Michigan City, La Porte, South Bend,

Mishawaka, New Carlisle, Walkerton, Elkhart, Goshen, Nappanee,

Lagrange, Topeka, Shipshewana, Angola, Fremont, Kendallville,

Ligonier, Albion, Auburn, Garrett, Knox, North Judson, Bass Lake,

Winamac, Francesville, Medaryville, Plymouth, Bremen, Culver,

Rochester, Akron, Warsaw, Winona Lake, Syracuse, Mentone,

Columbia City, Tri-Lakes, South Whitley, Fort Wayne, New Haven,

Monticello, Monon, Brookston, Logansport, Royal Center, Peru,

Grissom AFB, Mexico, Wabash, North Manchester, Huntington,

Roanoke, Bluffton, Ossian, Decatur, Berne, Marion, Gas City,

Upland, Hartford City, Montpelier, Portland, Dunkirk, Bryan,

Edgerton, Wauseon, Archbold, Swanton, Delta, Defiance, Sherwood,

Hicksville, Napoleon, Deshler, Liberty Center, Paulding, Antwerp,

Payne, Ottawa, Leipsic, Columbus Grove, Continental, Pandora,

Van Wert, Ohio City, Lima, and Spencerville

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM EDT TO

9 AM EDT THURSDAY...

* IMPACTS...Sensitive plants left outdoors and unprotected may be

damaged. Temperatures may briefly drop to near or just below

freezing toward daybreak.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Frost Advisory means that frost is expected. Sensitive outdoor

plants may be killed if left uncovered.