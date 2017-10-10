FUN TIMES! Whitley County 4-H Fall Harvest Festival is Saturday

COLUMBIA CITY — Whitley County 4-H Clubs, Inc. will be hosting the 4th Annual Autumn Harvest Festival at the Whitley County 4-H Fairgrounds this Saturday, Oct. 14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There is no admission fee and there will be free parking for this event. All proceeds from the event will go to support the Whitley County 4-H Program.

There are a couple of exciting additions to this year’s festival.

The Columbia City Farm Toy show that has traditionally taken place each fall has been moved to the same day of the Autumn Harvest Festival and Whitley County 4-H Inc will take over managing that show. 4-H is also adding more activities for kids for the festival. Several community groups are helping with these activities.

The traditional Autumn Harvest Festival events will be back including the Craft Show and Flea Market, Car Show, music acts and many other activities throughout the day.

Several food options will be available including “Fair Ice Cream” featuring several “fall” flavors, homemade pecan rolls in the morning and homemade pies in the afternoon. Kettle Corn, and chili cooked in a cast iron pot over the open fire will also be offered.

Also available will be local food trucks and food vendors to showcase their offerings.

The Nook will be sponsoring a hot dog eating contest Saturday as well at the ticket booth area beginning at noon.

The Whitley County Ag Museum will be open with several learning centers.

There will be an apple cider press set up to show how that process works, as well as having antique tractors on display near the shelter house.

Many kids’ activities are planned as well, including a Kiddie Pedal Tractor Pull. Weigh-in for this will be at noon in the Small Animal Barn. The pull will start at 12:30 p.m.

Local 4-H Clubs will be doing activities and games geared toward children from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Another of the highlights for kids will be milking Daisy the Cow from 1 to 2 p.m. in the Ag Museum.

Several local music acts will be performing throughout the day as well.

The full schedule

of events includes:

•9 a.m.: Craft Show, Flea Market (Commercial Building and Swine Barn), Farm Toy Show (4-H Center) and Car Show registration (porch of Ag Museum) begins

•9 a.m.: Music act begins in Concession area and Pecan Rolls sold in the Shelter House

•9:45 a.m. Music act (Main Concessions)

•10 a.m: Kids activities (Small Animal Barn)

•10 a.m.: Apple Cider Press Demonstrations (Shelter House)

•10:30 a.m.: Music by Bill Dittlinger (Main Concessions)

•11 a.m.: Chili over an open fire and homemade pies (Shelter House)

•11:15 a.m.: Performance by Dance Til U Drop (Main Concessions)

•12 p.m.: Music by Alayna Trier (Main Concessions), Weigh in for Pedal Pull (Small Animal building) and the Hot Dog Eating Contest (Ticket Booth area)

•12:30 p.m.: Pedal Pull (Small Animal building)

12:45 p.m.: Unique Case (Main Concessions)

•1 p.m.: Kettle Corn (Shelter House) and Milk Daisy the Cow (Ag Museum)

•1:30 p.m. Performance by Inclognito Cloggers (Main Concessions)

•2:30 p.m.: Car Show Awards (Ag Museum porch)

•All day: Fire, EMS, police and emergency response vehicles on display

Forms to reserve a place for the Craft Show and Flea Market, Toy Show, Car Show, and Food Vendors are available at the Purdue Extension Whitley County office, or at www.whitleycounty4h.com.

If you have any questions about this event e-mail at: whitleycounty4h@gmail.com.