FUN IS UNDERWAY! 4-H Fairgrounds brimming with fun 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

Whitley County’s 4-H Clubs Inc. is hosting Saturday’s big 3rd Annual Autumn Harvest Festival at the 4-H Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The entertaining and educational event is sponsored by 4-H with proceeds directed to the Whitley County 4-H program.

There is no admission fee for the 4-H Autumn Harvest Festival and parking for this event is free.

Craft & Car shows, Flea Market

The Autumn Harvest Festival events will consist of a Craft Show and Flea Market, Car Show, music acts, and many other activities throughout the day.

Plenty of yummy food

Several food options will be available including “Fair Ice Cream” featuring several “fall” flavors.

Homemade pecan rolls in the morning, homemade pies in the afternoon, kettle corn, and chili cooked in a cast iron pot over the open fire will also be offered.

The festival is also open for local food trucks and food vendors to showcase their offerings as well.

Ag museum events

The Whitley County Ag Museum will be open Saturday with several learning centers open. There will be an apple cider press set up to show how that process works, as well as antique tractors on display near the shelter house.

Lots of fun for kids

Many kids’ activities are planned as well, including a Kiddie Pedal Tractor Pull. Weigh-in for this will be at 12 noon in the Small Animal Barn. The pull will start at 12:30 p.m.

Also, local 4-H Clubs will be doing activities and games geared toward kids from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Another of the highlights for kids will be milking Daisy the Cow from 1 to 2 p.m. in the Ag Museum.

Music to entertain

Several local music acts will be performing throughout the day in and around the Ag Museum. Scheduled acts include Dakota Schilling, Miss Alayneous, Emil Harris and Keith Roman.