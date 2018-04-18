Genius Hour hosted at ISMS

Seventh grade students at Indian Springs Middle School participated in two different PBL (Project Based Learning) endeavors trimester one and trimester two in March.

The star students participated in “Genius Hour.” This project is an approach to learning where students are guided by their own interests, background knowledge and curiosity to learn. This type of project based learning is a great way to allow students to drive their own instruction and share their findings with others.

Pictured above: Sam Hullinger, Klayson Hoeppner and Thomas Martz inspect a model house at “ Genius Hour.”