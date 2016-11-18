GET READY FOR THE DROP: 70 high Friday; 40 degrees Saturday --- at best

Enjoy Friday's incredible high temperature of 70 degrees, because the temperature will drop spectacularly later to a high of perhaps 40 degrees Saturday -- with the first snow showers of the season.

Here is the forecast from the National Weather Service at North Webster:

Today Increasing clouds, with a high near 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a chance of showers between midnight and 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 38. South wind 15 to 20 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday A chance of rain showers before 9am, then rain and snow showers likely between 9am and 4pm, then snow showers likely after 4pm. Cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 34 by 5pm. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Saturday Night A 40 percent chance of snow showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. West wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 42.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26.