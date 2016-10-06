GLOWING OPTIMISM: United Way chairpersons tell about current campaign

United Way of Whitley County recently announced that Shawn Ellis and Pete Allen will serve as co-chairs, and Katie Dewitt will serve as vice-chair for the 2016-2017 United Way of Whitley County Campaign.

“We are thrilled to have all three of these individuals leading our campaign this year,” said United Way of Whitley County Executive Director Cindy Baker. “They each offer different strengths and skill sets, and are extremely passionate about our community.”

The official kick-off date for the campaign was Sept. 27 during the United Way Day of Caring.

For more information about supporting or becoming involved with United Way of Whitley County visit www.unitedwaywhitleycounty.org or call 244-6454.

Information is also available on the United Way of Whitley County Facebook page.

