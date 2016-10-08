GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY: Names sought for ‘Heart of Gold’

COLUMBIA CITY – Do you know someone who deserves more than a simple “thanks” or pat on the back?

The Community Foundation of Whitley County invites all to join in celebrating and recognizing Whitley County’s unsung heroes as the organization presents the Heart of Gold Awards.

“Our goal is to identify and provide recognition to those ‘everyday’ citizens in our community who give of themselves to make life better for others.

This will be the 21st year for this annual event. Past Heart of Gold recipients have varied in age from 9 to 90. Some have been honored for shoveling walks, another for donating a kidney! The common thread is that they all give of themselves unselfishly to serve others, collectively or individually, with acts of service and kindness. Any Whitley County resident is eligible to be nominated.

Each person nominated for a Heart of Gold Award will receive a heart-shaped medallion inscribed with their name. Three special finalists will be chosen and awarded with the opportunity to direct a $1,000 grant to the Whitley County charity of their choice. A reception highlighting all nominees will take place at the Eagles Nest Event Center the evening of Thursday, November 17th. At that time, the honorees will learn who nominated them for the honor. It’s a fun-filled night, packed with appreciation that always leaves guests feeling fortunate to call Whitley County home.

If you know someone with a heart of gold, please take a moment to tell us about this special person. This isn’t an essay contest; no points will be given for style; nominations should be limited to no more than 400 words. If you are unsure about how to fill out a nomination form or are unable to do so for any reason, please call the Foundation at 244-5224. Our staff will be happy to assist you.

The deadline for receiving nominations is Friday, October 28, 2016. Nomination forms can be found and submitted on line by visiting the Community Foundation’s web-site at www.cfwhitley.org under the “Program” heading. You may also submit a nomination form by mail. Be sure to include the name and address of the Heart of Gold Nominee as well as your name and address. Send your nominations to: CFWC Attn: Heart of Gold Awards, 400 N. Whitley Street, Columbia City, IN 46725.