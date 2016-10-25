GOURD-ZILLAS! A trio of great pumpkins grown by area man

Keith Edwards, of rural Albion, has been growing giant pumpkins for the last six years. This year his pumpkins were ranked the second, third and fourth largest pumpkins in Indiana – of all time. His largest (center in photo above) weighs 1,679 lbs. and ranks 80th in the world. The largest pumpkin in the world reportedly belongs to a Belgian man and weighs 2,624.5 lbs. During the growing season, Edwards spends two to three hours a day tending to his pumpkin patch. He says he won’t grow pumpkins next season, allowing his prolific, potent patch time to regain nutrients in the soil.