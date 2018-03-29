GRACE: City natives get scholarships

WINONA LAKE — Local students Alayna Trier and Alissa Jagger were recently awarded scholarships at Grace College’s Presidential Scholarship Competition (PSC). The invitation-only event awards qualifying students scholarships ranging from $2,000 per year to full tuition.

Students competed for prizes through interview and essay contests during a weekend at Grace College.

Alayna Trier, daughter of Nicole and Scott Trier, is a senior at Canterbury School. She was awarded the Achievement Scholarship which will provide Trier with $14,000 per year, totaling $56,000 over four years, while she pursues an English degree.

Alissa Jagger, daughter of Amy and Chad Jagger, is a senior at Columbia City High School. She was awarded the McClain scholarship which will provide Jagger with $12,000 per year, totaling over $48,000 over four years. Jagger will pursue a psychology or political science degree next fall.

In all, more than $2.2 million in tuition scholarships were awarded to incoming freshman at the 15th annual Presidential Scholarship Competition.