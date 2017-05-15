GRADUATION TIME! Dates, times established for Whitley County ceremonies

Graduation ceremonies have been announced for Whitley County’s three high schools.

Columbia City High School, 600 N. Whitley St., Columbia City, will hold its graduation ceremony in the CCHS gym Friday, June 9 beginning at 6 p.m.

Whitko High School, 1 Big Blue Ave., South Whitley, will hold its senior graduation ceremony Friday, June 2 in the school’s gym. The ceremony begins at 7:30 p.m.

Churubusco Senior High, 1 Eagle Dr., Churubusco, will hold its graduation ceremony in the gym Friday, June 9 beginning at 7 p.m.