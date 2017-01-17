GRAPPLERS: Churubusco wrestlers take second at Woodlan Invite

Churubusco claimed three weight class championships at Saturday’s Woodlan Invitational. From left: Reese Wicker took the title at 285 pounds, Joe Leazier was champion at 138 pounds, Churubusco Head Wrestling Coach Sam Riesen and J.T. Kilgore, who took the crown at 220 pounds. Churubusco is back in action this Saturday at the NECC tournament at Fairfield High School.
Staff Writer
Tuesday, January 17, 2017
WOODBURN, Ind.

Churubusco’s wrestling team claimed three weight-class champions on its way to a second place team finish at Saturday’s Woodlan Invitational tournament.
The Eagles took second in the team standings to New Haven in the 14-team tournament. New Haven was a late entry, coming in because of a cancellation of an Indianapolis tournament.

Complete details in Tuesday's Post & Mail, now available at newsstands and convenience stores throughout Whitley County or online via the e-edition of the complete newspaper. Call 244-5153 to subscribe!

Category: