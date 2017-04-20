GROUNDBREAKING AT HU: Huntington University to construct Ware plant science complex

HUNTINGTON, Ind. — Huntington University has announced it will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Ware Plant Science Production Facility.

The ceremony will take place today at 3:45 p.m. at the Dowden Science Building.

“This new facility will provide needed space for students in agriculture courses to work with crop plants and learn about how they grow,” said Dr. Raymond Porter, director of the Haupert Institute for Agricultural Studies. “Ag students will have hands-on learning and research opportunities in the area of plant and soil sciences, with the potential for aquaponics as well. Faculty and students in biology, chemistry, occupational therapy, and other programs can also benefit from the additional space for instruction and research. And the Horticulture Club or future ag-related clubs could use some of the space for plant propagation and production. We are enthusiastic about the possibilities.”

The 2,000 square-foot facility will sit adjacent to the southeast side of the Dowden Science Building and will feature an aluminum frame with clear insulated glass and a multiwall polycarbonate roof for heat retention abilities, impact resistance and light diffusion.

The building is designed to be split into two independent zones, one for student instruction and one for research and production purposes.

The latest technology in environmental control will be employed by using an advanced digital horticultural controller system allowing end users to customize settings and maintain environmental conditions per their specific needs.

This past autumn, Huntington University received a lead gift from Dr. and Mrs. Douglas Ware of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, to initiate fundraising for the new facility.

Several other donations were allocated for the new building, but it was an additional gift given by Dr. and Mrs. Ware that completed the project funding. Both gifts were given in honor of Douglas’ late father, Dale Ware, a long-time Huntington County educator and HU alum (Class of 1936).

“This is just one way we can honor my father who significantly influenced my life and challenged me to pursue a career in agriculture. We also wanted to recognize his life-long commitment to education. It’s been a blessing to see first-hand how he had inspired so many students,” said Dr. Douglas Ware. “My father was proud to be an HU alum and we hope this

gift will help strengthen the legacy of Huntington University and further solidify the mission of the Haupert Institute.”

The Haupert Institute for Agricultural Studies opened in the fall of 2015 and promotes a Christian perspective on agriculture, which recognizes the responsibility to be good stewards of God’s creation and to examine questions of sustainability and justice. The institute is intended to help meet the growing need for agriculture professionals and offers eight concentrations in agribusiness as well as an agricultural education degree. For more information on the Haupert Institute, please visit www.huntington.edu/agriculture.

Huntington University is a comprehensive Christian college of the liberal arts offering graduate and undergraduate programs in more than 70 academic concentrations. U.S. News & World Report ranks Huntington among the best colleges in the Midwest, and Forbes.com has listed the university as one of America’s Best Colleges. Additionally, Princeton Review has named the institution a “Best Midwestern College.” Founded in 1897 by the Church of the United Brethren in Christ, Huntington University is located on a contemporary, lakeside campus in northeast Indiana. The university is a member of the Council for Christian Colleges and Universities (CCCU).